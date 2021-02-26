Advertisement

CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins

Burgess and Dean lead the way for CSI women
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing to Salt Lake Community College on February 9th, the shorthanded CSI women’s basketball team relied on a strong second half to even up the season series.

CSI 62, Salt Lake 54

Kaitlin Burgess had 17 points and Karmelah Dean added 16 for the Golden Eagles in the win.

Ashlee Strawbridge added eight points and 11 rebounds.

CSI moves to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Men’s Score

Salt Lake 70, CSI 68

CSI lead for most of the second half, including a nine-point lead with five minutes to go, but the Bruins steal one late. CSI won down at Salt Lake in February, so now both road teams have won this season’s matchups.

Deng Dut had 19 points in the loss. Maurice Barnett had nine points and Chayce Polynice added eight.

CSI sufferers their first loss in conference play, falling to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in Scenic West play.

Both teams host Snow College on Saturday. The women play at 1 p.m. and the men play at 3 p.m.

