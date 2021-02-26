CSI’s upset attempt of No. 2 USU Eastern falls short

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI Volleyball hoped to play the upset card when No. 2 USU Eastern came to town.

But it didn’t happen.

Behind the 17-kill performance from former Minico High School Spartan, Sunny Perry, the Eagles took this conference battle, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 Wednesday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Laura Valentina finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Savannah Taosoga added 10 kills and four blocks. Gabby Polynice added nine kills and a team-high six blocks.

Miyu Tsurumaki led the way with 17 digs. She also had 34 service receptions with no errors.

Keaupunilani Kamakeeaina produced a team-high 21 assists and added six digs.

The Golden Eagles fall 3-1. They drop to 8-6 overall, 0-2 in conference play.

They look to bounce back when Colorado Northwestern comes to town on Friday for a 6 p.m. start.

