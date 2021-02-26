Fit and Well Idaho: Home owners reminded to test their home for radon exposure levels

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking.

Radon gas comes from natural deposits of uranium and radium in Idaho soil. It can enter the home through gaps and cracks in the foundation. Radon has been found in every county in Idaho.

While the gas is natural, it is unhealthy to breathe it into your lungs.

Radon is not as fast-acting as carbon monoxide, but can still be very dangerous for your body over long periods of time.

“The way you go about finding out if you have radon is getting a test, there is a test that has to sit in crawl space, basement, somewhere, and it just sits there for a week, a month, depending on which one you get, and then it gets sent off to a lab, and it will tell you the level of radon, what the exposure is over that period of time,” said Melanie Gonzales, the community health program coordinator for St. Luke’s.

There are things that can be done to help mitigate the level of radon exposure, which can be done by a radon exposure mitigation professional.

They say half the homes in this area have higher than safe levels of radon in them.

