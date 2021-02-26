Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Home owners reminded to test their home for radon exposure levels

Tests like this can be installed in homes to detect high levels of radon.
Tests like this can be installed in homes to detect high levels of radon.(WBAY)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking.

Radon gas comes from natural deposits of uranium and radium in Idaho soil. It can enter the home through gaps and cracks in the foundation. Radon has been found in every county in Idaho.

While the gas is natural, it is unhealthy to breathe it into your lungs.

Radon is not as fast-acting as carbon monoxide, but can still be very dangerous for your body over long periods of time.

“The way you go about finding out if you have radon is getting a test, there is a test that has to sit in crawl space, basement, somewhere, and it just sits there for a week, a month, depending on which one you get, and then it gets sent off to a lab, and it will tell you the level of radon, what the exposure is over that period of time,” said Melanie Gonzales, the community health program coordinator for St. Luke’s.

There are things that can be done to help mitigate the level of radon exposure, which can be done by a radon exposure mitigation professional.

They say half the homes in this area have higher than safe levels of radon in them.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

The South Central Public Health District explains the reasoning behind providing proof of...
Health district explains reasoning for proof of residency to get COVID-19 vaccine
South Central Public Health District says vaccine is distributed based on population
Health district explains delays in vaccine rollout
The state said all eligible people with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get...
Idaho to require proof of residency or work to obtain COVID-19 vaccine
St. Luke's explains CDC's guidelines for two masks is more about ensuring they fit properly...
St. Luke’s explains 2 masks guidelines