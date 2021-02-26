Advertisement

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo reintroducing legislation to combat robocalls

By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Republican Sen. of Idaho Mike Crapo and Democratic senator of Minnesota Amy Klobuchar are taking steps to cut down on scammers using robocalls to defraud consumers.

They are doing this by reintroducing legislation known as the data analytics robocall technology act. This legislation will establish a pilot program to expand the Federal Communications Commission’s ongoing attempts to combat unwanted computerized calls.

The congressional research service cites data indicating robocalls have risen to as high as 5.2 billion calls in March 2019.

“I believe we are mainly in the position because we have had such broad support for this legislation of waiting for the popper legislative opportunity to move,” Crapo said.

We all have too much happening in our daily lives to put up with illegal robocalls. I am continuing to work to get to...

Posted by Senator Mike Crapo on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Not only is this piece of legislation have bipartisan support with Crapo and Klobuchar working together, but it also passed through the Senate last year with unanimous consent, and now needs to make its way through the house.

