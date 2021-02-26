Advertisement

ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop

Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, south of Idaho Falls.

Officials say during an attempted traffic stop, the driver slowed down and exited the freeway, but then sped off and drove back onto the freeway at an excessive speed.

Police were led on a chase, resulting in two Troopers colliding with the vehicle.

The suspect’s car was still able to continue on and getaway. The suspect vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on W. Sunnyside Road shortly after 11:00 p.m Thursday night.

The vehicle is a black dodge avenger with Twin Falls license plates. Troops say they are looking for two male occupants.

The vehicle will have dame to the front, back and driver’s side rear panel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Idaho State Police District 6 office in Idaho Falls at 208-528-3450.

