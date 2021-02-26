Advertisement

Jerome takes district championship, Twin Falls shocks Minico

Tigers face No. 1 Middleton at state
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 seed Jerome got off to a 15-5 start and never looked back, defeating No. 3 seed Burley 45-29 in the District IV championship.

Gavin Capps paced all scorers with 12 points, Alfredo Ortiz and Michael Lloyd chipped in nine points, while Scott Cook added eight.

Leading the Bobcats, Conner Judd scored nine points, while Stockton Page and Adam Kloepfer added eight.

The Tigers improve to 20-2 on the season, a far cry from a 4-17 finish in 2020 when they finished dead last in Great Basin Conference.

Now, they’re state bound, where they’ll face Middleton in the first round on Thursday, March 4 at Rocky Mountain High School. Tip-off slated for 7 p.m.

Jerome is headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2017.

OTHER SCORE:

No. 4 Twin Falls 44, No. 2 Minico 41: The Bruins’ Nic Swensen posted a team-high 14 points, while Zach Ball and Mason Swafford added 11. Leading the Spartans, Brevin Trenkle with 14 points and Klayton Wilson who posted 11.

The Bruins improve to 14-12, while the Spartans finish their season at 9-13.

What’s next?

No. 4 Twin Falls at No. 3 Burley: Saturday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from District IV.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

Three teams remain alive in the Great Basin Conference.
Jerome advances, Twin Falls eliminates Minico
CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins. Burgess and Dean lead the way for...
CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins
CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins. Burgess and Dean lead the way for...
CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins
Gilbert, the Golden Eagle looks on
CSI’s upset attempt of No. 2 USU Eastern falls short