Jerome takes district championship, Twin Falls shocks Minico

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 seed Jerome got off to a 15-5 start and never looked back, defeating No. 3 seed Burley 45-29 in the District IV championship.

State Bound! Go Tigers!! pic.twitter.com/Fhg3hyedBU — Jerome Boys Basketball (@BoysJerome) February 26, 2021

Gavin Capps paced all scorers with 12 points, Alfredo Ortiz and Michael Lloyd chipped in nine points, while Scott Cook added eight.

Leading the Bobcats, Conner Judd scored nine points, while Stockton Page and Adam Kloepfer added eight.

The Tigers improve to 20-2 on the season, a far cry from a 4-17 finish in 2020 when they finished dead last in Great Basin Conference.

Now, they’re state bound, where they’ll face Middleton in the first round on Thursday, March 4 at Rocky Mountain High School. Tip-off slated for 7 p.m.

Jerome is headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2017.

OTHER SCORE:

No. 4 Twin Falls 44, No. 2 Minico 41: The Bruins’ Nic Swensen posted a team-high 14 points, while Zach Ball and Mason Swafford added 11. Leading the Spartans, Brevin Trenkle with 14 points and Klayton Wilson who posted 11.

The Bruins improve to 14-12, while the Spartans finish their season at 9-13.

What’s next?

No. 4 Twin Falls at No. 3 Burley: Saturday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from District IV.

