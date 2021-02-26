Advertisement

McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald’s, Yum deals

According to Beyond Meat, its deal with McDonald's means more than supplying McPlant burgers to...
According to Beyond Meat, its deal with McDonald's means more than supplying McPlant burgers to the popular burger chain.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several major fast-food chains in the coming years to expand offerings that could eventually include plant-based burgers, chalupas or toppings on a stuffed-crust pizza.

Beyond Meat on Thursday announced distribution agreements with McDonald’s as well as with Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The company based in El Segundo, California, said it will develop plant-based products for all the restaurants, with exclusive menu items for each brand.

Beyond Meat had limited partnerships with McDonald’s and Yum Brands before, testing its products in limited geographies or with only an item or two. The companies are now expanding those ties.

Chicago-based McDonald’s will use the Beyond Meat partnership to roll out what it is calling the “McPlant” burger, as well as eventually plant-based pork, egg and chicken products.

Yum will use Beyond Meat to expand its “Beyond Fried Chicken” products, as well as pizza toppings at Pizza Hut. Yum, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, did not lay out specific menu options for Taco Bell.

Plant-based food products that are designed to imitate meat have grown in popularity in the last few years and several large restaurant chains are now experimenting with food science to make healthier and more environmentally friendly products for customers. Burger King has partnered with Impossible Foods to provide products that use plant-based products as well.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden heads to Texas to see storm damage, visit food bank
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
The mother of a girl kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria says her daughter will not return to school...
'There is no security:' Mother of kidnapped Nigeria girl says her daughter won't return to school