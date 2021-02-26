Advertisement

Name of snowmobiler killed in Elko County avalanche released

The names of the other snowmobilers involved are not being released at this time.
The name of a snowmobiler killed in an avalanche in Elko County has been released.
The name of a snowmobiler killed in an avalanche Saturday in Elko County has been released.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:47 PM MST
ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The name of a snowmobiler killed in an avalanche Saturday in Elko County has been released.

Ethan Lulay, 19, of Spring Creek, Nevada, was killed in an avalanche in Lamoille Canyon on Saturday before noon. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Lulay was one of the three snowmobilers who were caught in an avalanche in the Castle Creek area. Lulay’s body was recovered Sunday morning.

Posted by Elko County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The names of the other snowmobilers involved are not being released at this time.

