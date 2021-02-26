Name of snowmobiler killed in Elko County avalanche released

ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The name of a snowmobiler killed in an avalanche Saturday in Elko County has been released.

Ethan Lulay, 19, of Spring Creek, Nevada, was killed in an avalanche in Lamoille Canyon on Saturday before noon. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Lulay was one of the three snowmobilers who were caught in an avalanche in the Castle Creek area. Lulay’s body was recovered Sunday morning.

The names of the other snowmobilers involved are not being released at this time.

