Organizations unite to help prevent child abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Over the past year, the St. Luke’s Health System has seen an unprecedented uptick in severe child abuse.

St. Luke’s Health System says they have seen five cases of child abuse resulting in death with the last year. This also includes one suspected case this week. St. Luke’s says out of the children hospitalized within their facilities, the last time a child died from injuries related to abuse was four years ago.

“We’re at an increase this year with children who are hospitalized with serious injuries. The severity of this injury has greatly increased.” St. Luke’s cares medical director, Dr. Matthew Cox said

St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation services reports they have seen a similar number of kids this year to last year. To break it down, that’s about 1800 children a year and they say this isn’t a good sign.

“Children are not out in school where they are telling a teacher something that happened or they’re not in their daycare program where they make that disclosure there’s probably an underreporting right now that is leading to our numbers being lower than they actually are in their community,” said Dr.Cox

In order to combat these issues, multiple organizations have banded together to create resources, including a helpline in hopes they can give hope to individuals trying to cope.

“We really are concerned with people when they are feeling overwhelmed and they don’t feel like they’re able to cope that they know it is okay to ask for help.” said Dr. Kendra Bowman, a St. Luke’s pediatric trauma medical director, and pediatric surgeon

A HelpNow number that families can call or text for help: (986)867-1073 and (866)947-5186 (toll-free). The HelpNow line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST, 7 days a week. Callers may also leave a message during off-hours and receive a return call the following day. Responders do not classify, label, or diagnose people and no records or case files are kept on the people who call. Crisis counselors are simply there to listen and help. The HelpNow line is also accessible to Spanish speakers and responders have access to other translation services.

