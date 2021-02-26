Advertisement

Pinecrest Academy offers STEM based curriculum

The school offers a STEM based education for students in K-5.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new charter school in Twin Falls is in the middle of their first year being open.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created some challenges for the charter school, they are glad to offer a new style of learning to the community.

Recognizing that not every child learns the same, the Pinecrest Academy of Idaho wanted to open a school in the magic valley to give families another option for education.

“That stem instruction is unique as the students get to use their hands, use their creativity, their imagination, to find solutions for problems,” said Denise Schumacher, the principal of the school.

The school opened in August of 2020, requiring face masks and daily temperature checks for each student and teacher.

The school currently has 140 students in grades K through 5.

“Opening in the time of COVID which has had its challenges, but there were some silver linings, cause there were a lot of grants that were out there that really helped us get things started, we are one on one as far as technology is concerned, every student has their own Chromebook,” said Schumacher.

At their science fair on Thursday, students were able to present their findings to judges which were science majors at CSI.

“We decided to do bouncy eggs because we wanted to see if it would work,” said Quinn Murray, who is in 4th grade.

The First Annual Science Fair is under way! Good Luck Pioneers!! Parents - You would be so proud to hear your students...

Posted by Pinecrest Academy of Idaho on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Murray says she likes going to Pinecrest because she loves learning about science.

“I like stem and science and we didn’t really do that at my old school much, and I like building projects and working on it,” said Murray.

Enrollment for the school is open through April 4th.

