Twin Falls Animal Shelter giving guidance to keep cats from going missing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is reporting many cats missing in the Buhl, Kimberly, and Twin Falls areas.

Debbie Blackwood with the executive director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter said she is not sure if more cats are going missing this year compared to last, but she is noticing that more people are active on social media sharing the worries of their cat who has gone missing.

She says that cats often go places they are not wanted, so it is up to the owner to take precautions to ensure their environment is safe for them to roam.

“There is just sort of a disconnect with kitty owners and keeping them safe and not wondering and stuff,” said Blackwood.

😿😿😿Many cats are missing in Buhl, Kimberly and Twin Falls. If you find a cat check around your neighborhood to see if... Posted by People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

She recommends anyone who has a missing cat to check the shelter in person to make sure nobody is trapping cats in your neighborhood. She also suggests cat owners should consider catproofing their backyard or even take time to be outside on a leash with their animal.

