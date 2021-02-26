Advertisement

Underdog strikes again, Wendell is headed to the state tournament

Trojans win 2A district championship
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans boasted a 29-17 lead at halftime and held off the fifth-ranked Valley Vikings, 47-44 in the 2A district championship game.

Valley swept its conference opponents during the regular season, but Wendell won their first meeting in districts and the momentum switched.

Wendell is going to state for the first time since 2016.

The Trojans improve to 16-7, while the Vikings end their 2020-21 campaign at 19-4.

Wendell plays the winner of Firth/New Plymouth Thursday, March 4 at Eagle High School, starting at 7 p.m.

1A DI TOURNAMENT:

Murtaugh 55, Raft River 52 (OT) The Red Devils are heating up at the right time. Murtaugh eliminated the two seed, Raft River Trojans.

What’s next?

The Red Devils will face Liberty Charter in a state play-in game on Saturday at Jerome High School, starting at 1 p.m. The Trojans end their season at 11-12.

1A DII TOURNAMENT:

Carey 72, Richfield 52: The Panthers won the second place game of the Sawtooth District Tournament.

Carey's Dallin Parke looking to score in the 1A DII second place game.
Carey's Dallin Parke looking to score in the 1A DII second place game.(John Peck, Carey Schools)

What’s next?

The Panthers are headed to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from District IV. They’ll face No. 1 Garden Valley Wednesday, March 3 at 12 p.m. in the first round of the 2021 1A DII state tournament held at Caldwell High School.

The Carey Panthers pose with their second place medals, as they prepare for the 1A DII state...
The Carey Panthers pose with their second place medals, as they prepare for the 1A DII state tournament.(John Peck, Carey Schools)

The Tigers will take on Council in the 1A DII state play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jerome High School, starting at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

Wendell shocks Valley, books ticket to state
Wendell shocks Valley, books ticket to state
The Tigers advanced to the 4A state tournament after the win over the Bobcats.
Jerome takes district championship, Twin Falls shocks Minico
Three teams remain alive in the Great Basin Conference.
Jerome advances, Twin Falls eliminates Minico
CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins. Burgess and Dean lead the way for...
CSI women get revenge on Salt Lake, men fall late to Bruins