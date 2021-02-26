Underdog strikes again, Wendell is headed to the state tournament

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans boasted a 29-17 lead at halftime and held off the fifth-ranked Valley Vikings, 47-44 in the 2A district championship game.

Valley swept its conference opponents during the regular season, but Wendell won their first meeting in districts and the momentum switched.

Wendell is going to state for the first time since 2016.

Thanks to our student section for showing up tonight! #WendellTrojans #TrojanPride pic.twitter.com/Hb7VDnuD0J — Wendell Trojans Athletics (@wendell_trojans) February 26, 2021

The Trojans improve to 16-7, while the Vikings end their 2020-21 campaign at 19-4.

Wendell plays the winner of Firth/New Plymouth Thursday, March 4 at Eagle High School, starting at 7 p.m.

1A DI TOURNAMENT:

Murtaugh 55, Raft River 52 (OT) The Red Devils are heating up at the right time. Murtaugh eliminated the two seed, Raft River Trojans.

What’s next?

The Red Devils will face Liberty Charter in a state play-in game on Saturday at Jerome High School, starting at 1 p.m. The Trojans end their season at 11-12.

1A DII TOURNAMENT:

Carey 72, Richfield 52: The Panthers won the second place game of the Sawtooth District Tournament.

Carey's Dallin Parke looking to score in the 1A DII second place game. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

What’s next?

The Panthers are headed to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from District IV. They’ll face No. 1 Garden Valley Wednesday, March 3 at 12 p.m. in the first round of the 2021 1A DII state tournament held at Caldwell High School.

The Carey Panthers pose with their second place medals, as they prepare for the 1A DII state tournament. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

The Tigers will take on Council in the 1A DII state play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jerome High School, starting at 3 p.m.

