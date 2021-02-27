Advertisement

CSI Dental Hygiene Program offers community sealant clinic

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI dental hygiene students offered a sealant clinic for the community on Friday.

Each student in the program is required to complete a community project in order to graduate from the dental hygienist program.

On Friday Alyssa Ramos, a senior in the program, held a free clinic for kids under the age of 18 to get a sealant on their teeth to prevent decay.

Ramos says it is a good opportunity to educate children about proper brushing habits, and it offers practice for the students in the program.

“Decay in teeth, decay is pretty common in kids, they miss a lot of school due to cavities, so we try to prevent that, everything is free, we host it almost every year, and we love to see all the kids,” said Alyssa Ramos, the head of the project.

There are 10 students in the program that are graduating this year, and each one is completing their own community service project.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

The team is heading to Nationals in Florida.
Magic Valley Elite All-Stars cheerleading team ‘Sabotage’ heading to a National Competition
The competition is in April in Florida.
Magic Valley All-Stars Cheerleading team excited for National competition
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop
The fate of the Burley Municipal Airport continues to hang in the balance. For years the...
The fate of the Burley Municipal Airport continues to be uncertain