CSI Dental Hygiene Program offers community sealant clinic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI dental hygiene students offered a sealant clinic for the community on Friday.

Each student in the program is required to complete a community project in order to graduate from the dental hygienist program.

On Friday Alyssa Ramos, a senior in the program, held a free clinic for kids under the age of 18 to get a sealant on their teeth to prevent decay.

Ramos says it is a good opportunity to educate children about proper brushing habits, and it offers practice for the students in the program.

“Decay in teeth, decay is pretty common in kids, they miss a lot of school due to cavities, so we try to prevent that, everything is free, we host it almost every year, and we love to see all the kids,” said Alyssa Ramos, the head of the project.

There are 10 students in the program that are graduating this year, and each one is completing their own community service project.

