CSI Volleyball earns sweep of Colorado Northwestern

Gabby Polynice produced 12 kills
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team looked to bounce back after a heartbreaker loss to No. 2 USU Eastern on Wednesday.

The ladies hosted Colorado Northwestern Friday night.

CSI swept in straight sets, 25-7, 25-20, 25-19.

Gabby Polynice scored 12 kills, while Laura Valentina added nine.

On the defensive side, Taylor Burnham led the Golden Eagles with 16 digs. Miyu Tsurumaki added 14.

Keaupunali Kamakeeaina led CSI with 20 assists.

The Golden Eagles got to play 14 girls, which pleases head coach Jim Cartisser.

“We got to play a lot of kids in some different positions, you know we put Laura on the outside, she hasn’t played that position all year and she did a great job,” Cartisser explained. “We are growing. We have some freshmen that play key positions and we have some sophomore that are getting comfortable playing some position that haven’t played before. I think we are on a good trajectory to peak when we need to.”

