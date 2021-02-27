Advertisement

For CSI basketball, it’s next woman up

Every player available has been seeing game action recently
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team is well over .500 on the season, but has been dealing with some interesting circumstances.

Normally, Head Coach Randy Rogers prefers a seven or eight-woman rotation, but with injuries hampering the Golden Eagles, his bench has actually expanded.

“This team’s unique that way, that I feel like I can go deep into the bench and still get some production,” Roger said.

On Feb. 20, against Colorado Northwestern Community College, all nine players available played over 15 minutes of game time.

Have players ever been in a situation where everybody dressed to play gets on the floor consistently?

“Honestly no, not like this,” said freshman guard Brayli Jenks.

“No, I haven’t, this is kind of the first experience,” said freshman guard Sadie Gronning.

Anything to help fill the production void left from multiple injuries.

“With this team, it’s, right now, out of necessity that we have to go deep into the bench,” Rogers said.

“It almost helps you play better because you know in case you’re not having the best game, somebody’s there to pick you up and take your spot if you need to,” Gronning said.

Coach Rogers hopes some of his injured players will make it back to the floor this year, but that also means some tough decisions will have to be made.

“Maybe kids that were getting a few more minutes because of the situation with injuries now may have to take a step back and find their role differently,” Rogers said.

