Jerome wins first state wrestling title since 1975, Taboa grabs second individual state title

Minico’s Osterhout wins his first state title in 138 weight class
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Tigers are state wrestling champions for the first time since 1975.

The 4A state championships were held Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, and Jerome edged Nampa High School, 197-193, to take the top spot.

Jerome’s Gabriel Taboa won his second state wrestling title Friday night with a 21-9 win over Blackfoot’s Eli Abercrombie in the 132-pound class. Taboa finished the season 33-1.

After the match, Taboa thought he had some left in the tank.

“Feel like I could’ve done a little bit more, could have got that pin, could have secured maybe the first place a little bit more,” Taboa said.

Jerome’s Joe Stevenson also joined Taboa at the top of the podium. The senior beat Twin Falls Bruin Skeet Newton in the 195-pound class final. Stevenson beat Newton by pin.

Minico finished in third place with a score of 171.5, thanks to a couple of individual winners.

Spartan senior Dawson Osterhout finished off his career in style in the 138-pound class.

Osterhout beat Xander Thompson of Century by a 6-4 decision in the final to claim the state title.

After the match, Osterhout was glad his family could watch him finish out his high school career.

“It feels great to have some fans here, especially my parents, they’ve done a lot for me,” Osterhout said.

Minico’s Tazyn Twiss also took home some hardware, winning the 170-pound class after a pin against Century’s Easton Millward in the final.

