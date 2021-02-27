Advertisement

Magic Valley Elite All-Stars cheerleading team ‘Sabotage’ heading to a National Competition

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After taking third place at a cheer leading competition in Utah, 23 girls from the junior level 2 are preparing to go to a National Cheerleading competition in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The girls had try-outs in June, and began practicing as a team shortly after. They have been working on this 2 minute 30 second routine since early August.

“All Star is a lot more competitive and you have to work way harder, and you have a lot more practice, than any other type of cheer leading that I’ve done,” said Jasmin Kent, an athlete on the team.

The girls range in age between 6 and 16 years old and come from all across the Magic Valley.

“I’m also excited for the experience and growing closer with my teammates, that’s always my favorite part about cheer, is growing closer with my teammates,” said Karah Labat, an athlete on the team.

This will be the most intense competition this group of girls has ever had.

“It’s going to be a completely different kind of competition and it’s going to be an amazing experience that our gym hasn’t been able to experience at this level,” said Kent.

The coaches say, no matter what the outcome is at nationals, they are so proud of the girls for their dedication, and teamwork.

“The final product, seeing it all put together, with music and everything, is magic,” said the owner of Magic Valley Elite, Sara Weber.

Burk’s Tractor recently helped sponsor the girls to help get them to the competition.

These amazing kiddos are going to Florida to the Emerald Nationals in Fort Walton Beach! You can help us with cost of...

Posted by Magic Valley Elite All Star Cheer on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

The service was offered to children under the age of 18.
CSI Dental Hygiene Program offers community sealant clinic
The competition is in April in Florida.
Magic Valley All-Stars Cheerleading team excited for National competition
Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. Two male occupants
ISP asks the public’s help in locating suspects who fled a traffic stop
The fate of the Burley Municipal Airport continues to hang in the balance. For years the...
The fate of the Burley Municipal Airport continues to be uncertain