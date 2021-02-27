Magic Valley Elite All-Stars cheerleading team ‘Sabotage’ heading to a National Competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After taking third place at a cheer leading competition in Utah, 23 girls from the junior level 2 are preparing to go to a National Cheerleading competition in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The girls had try-outs in June, and began practicing as a team shortly after. They have been working on this 2 minute 30 second routine since early August.

“All Star is a lot more competitive and you have to work way harder, and you have a lot more practice, than any other type of cheer leading that I’ve done,” said Jasmin Kent, an athlete on the team.

The girls range in age between 6 and 16 years old and come from all across the Magic Valley.

“I’m also excited for the experience and growing closer with my teammates, that’s always my favorite part about cheer, is growing closer with my teammates,” said Karah Labat, an athlete on the team.

This will be the most intense competition this group of girls has ever had.

“It’s going to be a completely different kind of competition and it’s going to be an amazing experience that our gym hasn’t been able to experience at this level,” said Kent.

The coaches say, no matter what the outcome is at nationals, they are so proud of the girls for their dedication, and teamwork.

“The final product, seeing it all put together, with music and everything, is magic,” said the owner of Magic Valley Elite, Sara Weber.

Burk’s Tractor recently helped sponsor the girls to help get them to the competition.

These amazing kiddos are going to Florida to the Emerald Nationals in Fort Walton Beach! You can help us with cost of... Posted by Magic Valley Elite All Star Cheer on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.