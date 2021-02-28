Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren't considered life threatening.
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

