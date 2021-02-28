Buhl’s Orr wins fourth state wrestling title, Declo junior Derek Matthews takes his third title

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School wrestling season wrapped up Saturday night. After the 4A and 5A schools crowned champions Friday, the 2A and 3A schools did the same Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.

Sixteen area 2A and 3A wrestlers made it to the state championship match, and nine were victorious.

Here are some of the standouts:

Kade Orr (3A 120-pound class)

The Buhl Indian was a three-time state champion coming into Saturday. Despite a torn LCL in his right leg, Orr cemented his legacy as a four-time state champion with a 12-4 win over Tyler Feeley of Payette.

Orr said he didn’t wrestle much in the last month with his injury, but he toughed it out in Nampa to join a distinguished list of four-time state champions.

“It was pretty difficult, I had a pretty hefty brace on, so it was kind of hard to move,” Orr said. “I couldn’t move it a whole lot, wrestling on one leg is a lot harder than two legs.”

Tayten Gillette (3A 145-pound class)

The Gooding junior won a state title a year ago, and Isac Avalos of American Falls was his last obstacle in pursuit of another.

Gillette would simply get the job done. He takes the 145-pound weight class with a 5-1 win in the final.

Right after the match, Gillette was looking forward to next year

“All the hard work I’ve put in with friends and stuff, it feels great to accomplish it, I still got one more though so,” Gillette said.

Derek Matthews (2A 170-pound class)

The Declo junior had a shot at his third state championship in three years, and an undefeated season.

He faced Hayden Maupst of North Freemont in the final. Matthews would have no trouble with Maupst, winning 16-2. The junior finished the season a perfect 46-0.

“I’m mentally prepared, I had a coach tell me, ‘if you haven’t won it mentally, then you’re not going to be able to go and win it,’ so I’ve been preparing mentally for it and I knew in my head that I’d be winning it,” Matthews said.

Other winners

2A 98-pound class: Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry)

2A 195-pound class: Remington Winmill (Wendell)

3A 113-pound class: Bowen Brunson (Buhl)

3A 126-pound class: Riley Brunson (Buhl)

3A 132-pound class: Hudson Rogers (Gooding)

3A 138-pound class: Kayd Craig (Gooding)

Team finishes

Buhl finishes in second in 3A with 214 points. 14 behind South Fremont.

Declo finishes third in 2A with 177.5 points.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.