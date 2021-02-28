Community food giveaway sees hundreds of people

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds showed up for the USDA food giveaway at the Twin Falls County West building on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many in the Magic Valley to be food insecure. the USDA Farmers Feeding Families program works to help alleviate some stress.

“So this is all COVID funding that is helping get these boxes, and then we have local businesses that are helping add to that, so it really is a win win for the community and something we are really excited about,” said Brent Reinke, a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

On Saturday morning, people from all around southern Idaho lined up outside of the Twin Falls County West building.

“We had people in line this morning at 10 minutes to 6, the line is backed up right now on Addison,” said Reinke.

Each car received two food boxes and one case of Chobani yogurt.

“We’re doing this because Twin Falls is our community, the Magic Valley needs some help right now with food insecurity and we are here to lend a hand,” said Shelley Purcell, from Chobani.

This is the seventh food giveaway through this program since June, and they are glad to offer this to those who are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were able to help feed 600 families.

“When we can partner with the food bank and help out our community that is what we are all about,” said Purcell.

“It is the end of February and people are in need, and we are able to help a lot of folks, with Chobani and Clif Bar, the Idaho Food Bank, the Mustard Seed, Twin Falls City, and Twin Falls County, we’ve got a great group of people working together to get this food to people that are in need,” said Reinke.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.