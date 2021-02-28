No. 12 CSI Men’s Basketball survives upset attempt by Snow College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI Men’s Basketball had a 10-point lead with 3:00 to go in the game, before Snow College went on a 7-1 run and closed the gap with :42 remaining. Deng Dut knocked down a pair of crucial free throws and the No. 12 Golden Eagles held off the upset-minded Badgers, 80-76.

Leading CSI, Amoro Lado with a game-high 21 points, while Deng Dut and Stevie Smith both had 17 points.

“I just stayed ready, a bounce back game from a loss, the team helped us because we had good spacing, we executed our stuff,” Smith said. “It was a good bounce back game against SLCC.”

Tsotne Tsartsidze produced seven points and 10 rebounds. KT Raimey added nine.

For the Badgers, five scored in double-figures. Hagen Wright came off the bench to score 19 points. Drake Allen, Ross Reeves and Travis Wagstaff all had 13. Michael Scheffner added 12.

SWAC STANDINGS:

College of Southern Idaho 6-1 (12-2)

Salt Lake Community College 5-2 (12-2)

Snow College 3-3 (8-5)

Colorado Northwestern CC 2-4 (3-8)

College of Southern Nevada 1-3 (1-3)

Utah State Eastern 1-5 (8-5)

