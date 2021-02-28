Second Amendment rally creates momentum heading into Monday’s city council meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Second Amendment rally was held in downtown Twin Falls Thursday night, and the people who organized and attended the event want the city leaders to do what some other Magic Valley cities have done in recent months, make Twin Falls a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

The rally was organized by Lanny Denton and Forrest Anderson, and at the event, the two men were collecting signatures for a petition that will be submitted to the city council Monday night that will request the city council to direct city staff to draft a resolution to make Twin Falls a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. Once drafted they want the city council to have a vote to adopt the resolution.

“Even if it is a symbolic gesture. Show the people that you are willing to stand up,” said Denton. They took the oath. They said they would support the constitution. Show the people you are willing to do it.”

As of Thursday night, the two men said so far the petition has collected nearly 3,000 signatures. Andersen said one gentleman that was at the rally in a walker, whose car was broke down, walked a mile and a half just to be a part of the rally

“People are anxious to be part of their own freedoms,” said Andersen. “People are generally frightened that the government is going to pass laws that are going to turn law-abiding, tax-paying citizens into felons with a swipe of a pen.”

Randy Steel, who attended the event and signed the petition, said he is afraid for his own Second Amendment rights.

“It is a major part of the constitution, and every other right that is in the constitution stands on top of that Second Amendment. It’s what protects all of them.”

In the past, the City of Twin Falls has been reluctant to entertain such proposals from citizens, but Bill Colley who attended and spoke at the event thinks this time the people’s voices will be heard.

“I’m going to predict a five to two vote. They won’t call it a sanctuary. It will be some euphemism but I think it will pass, and it will pass easily,” Colley said.

The Twin Falls city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 1 at 5 pm. Public hearings start at 6 pm.

