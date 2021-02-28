Strawbridge’s 15 rebounds propels CSI to win over No. 24 Snow College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ashlee Strawbridge had nine points and 15 rebounds, while Kaitlyn Burgess had a team-high 12 points and CSI upset No. 24 Snow College, 55-45.

The Golden Eagles led 25-24 at halftime and held the Badgers to just six points in the third quarter, pushing their lead to nine entering the fourth quarter. They never trailed in the second half.

Karmelah Dean chipped in 11 points. Jordan Todd had nine points and six rebounds.

Pacing the Badgers, Sarah Lange with 12 points and eight rebounds. She also had three blocks.

CSI shot 33.9% from the field. Snow was 35.4 %. The Badgers barely outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 39-37.

SWAC STANDINGS:

College of Southern Idaho 6-2 (12-3)

Utah State Eastern 4-2 (9-4)

Salt Lake Community College 4-3 (9-3)

Snow College 4-3 (9-4)

Colorado Northwestern CC 1-5 (3-7)

College of Southern Nevada 0-4 (0-4)

