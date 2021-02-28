Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Texas Roadhouse is preparing for their grand opening on Monday, March 1st.

The week before opening their doors to the public, they help feed different organizations in the community, including police officers and firefighters.

Then, on Friday and Saturday night they have their Friends and Family night, where they are able to invite select members of the community over to eat a meal for free.

This provides an opportunity for the staff to practice cooking for and serving guests.

Although the meal is free, all proceeds from alcohol sales goes directly to The Mustard Seed.

The manager of the Texas Roadhouse is from Twin Falls and picked the Mustard Seed because he knows the impact it has on the community.

“Being born and raised here, I wanted it to be a local charity, something that really services the Magic Valley,” said Matthew Luckock, the manager. “I just know the Mustard Seed has been here for a really long time, and I remember when I was a kid growing up here hearing a lot about them, and I think they do a really good job, and again, we wanted to be able to support something local, and the Mustard Seed was our choice, and we are happy to be able to do it.”

The director of the Mustard Seed, Liz Mandelkow is very thankful.

“I just want to make a shout out to the Texas Roadhouse thanking them for honoring us and inviting us to be here for their fundraiser, way to go guys and I hope you have a wonderful grand opening,” Mandelkow said.

On Friday night, they were able to raise $2,000 for The Mustard Seed.

Texas Roadhouse opens on March 1st.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.