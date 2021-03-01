AARP is offering tax help for elderly and low-income individuals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Volunteers with AARP are providing tax help and preparation services for seniors and low–income taxpayers.

The tax aide program has less sites this year were people can get help due to a decrease in volunteers.

The site at the Magic Valley Mall is also doing things a little different where you can come in and drop off your information for someone to prepare your return.

Many of the volunteers are happy to be back after having to stop early last year due to COVID.

“Unfortunately, last year we had to quit on the 15th of March at the direction of the AARP,” said AARP District Tax Aide Coordinator Jim Simpson. “And so, the people that are working have been real anxious to get it going.”

The tax aide center is open 6 days a week from 11-4. You can call 208-490-7610 or 208-421-5007 to set up your appointment.

