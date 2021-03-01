Academic All-Star — Jeremy Case

Advertisement

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Jeremy Case from Twin Falls High School.

Jeremy Case maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 33 on his ACT and scored 1430 on his SAT. He developed non-native fluency in Spanish and read Don Quixote de la Mancha, a classic Spanish novel from the early 17th century.

In 2019, he earned the achievement of Eagle Scout. He was Idaho 4-H State Teen Association Activities Director and later President. This year he is Twin Falls FFA President and BPA Chapter President.  Jeremy was FFA and 4-H Horse Twin Falls County Fair Grand Champion Showman and Top 4-H Showman both in Large and Small Animal Round Robin. He placed 3rd in Idaho BPA Database Applications and 2nd in Idaho FFA Employment Skills Competition.

He plans to attend either Utah State, California Polytechnic, or Harvard to study Molecular Biology with an emphasis in Medicine and Biotechnology.

Congratulations Jeremy Case, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

