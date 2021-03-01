Advertisement

Avalanche on northern Idaho’s Tiger Peak kills snowmobiler

Three snowmobiling companions were unhurt
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak in northern Idaho. (KMVT file image)
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak in northern Idaho. (KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak in northern Idaho.

Robert Wheelock, president of Silver Valley Search and Rescue, says search crews and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the avalanche at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Wheelock says rescuers located a male snowmobiler, who was equipped with an emergency beacon, buried in snow several hours later.

Three snowmobiling companions were unhurt. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The avalanche occurred about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Wallace.

Our condolences go out to family and friends affected by the avalanche on Tiger Peak in the Silver Valley today. The Avalanche Center is currently looking into the details of the incident.

Posted by Friends of the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured
They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening

Latest News

Idaho fish and wildlife officials are recommending that residents take down their backyard bird...
Idaho officials ask for bird feeder removals amid outbreak
Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to...
Former Idaho attorneys general form group to fight lawmakers
2020 was a rollercoaster of a year when it can to visitors coming to Southern Idaho during the...
Idaho tourism still strong in 2020 amid pandemic
Idahoans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could get major help with rental...
Idaho Legislature sends $175M rental assistance bill to governor