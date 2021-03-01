Declining Idaho suicide rate likely hurt by pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s suicide rate dropped steeply before the pandemic, but the trend may have reversed in 2020.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Idaho had the biggest drop of any state from 2018 to 2019. The decline came after Idaho’s worst reported year for suicide deaths in 2018.

Idaho’s 2019 figures still put the state in the top 10 in the U.S. for age-adjusted suicide rates.

George Austin of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline said 2020 figures could be due in large part to the pandemic, which has caused isolation, job loss, death of loved ones and relationship difficulties.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts or is concerned about someone who may be suicidal, can call or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline 208-398-4357.

