Declining Idaho suicide rate likely hurt by pandemic

Idaho’s suicide rate dropped steeply before the pandemic, but the trend may have reversed in 2020.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s suicide rate dropped steeply before the pandemic, but the trend may have reversed in 2020.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Idaho had the biggest drop of any state from 2018 to 2019. The decline came after Idaho’s worst reported year for suicide deaths in 2018.

Idaho’s 2019 figures still put the state in the top 10 in the U.S. for age-adjusted suicide rates.

George Austin of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline said 2020 figures could be due in large part to the pandemic, which has caused isolation, job loss, death of loved ones and relationship difficulties.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts or is concerned about someone who may be suicidal, can call or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline 208-398-4357.

If you are concerned about a young person in your life, call the Hotline anytime 24/7. (800) 273-HELP or text (208) 398-4357.

Posted by Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline on Saturday, February 27, 2021

