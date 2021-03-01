Advertisement

Former Idaho attorneys general form group to fight lawmakers

The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution will engage in various activities, including legal action if needed
Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to...
Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to fight what they say are unconstitutional laws being proposed by the Legislature.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to fight what they say are unconstitutional laws being proposed by the Legislature.

Jim Jones, who is also a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, announced on Monday that the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution will engage in various activities, including legal action if needed.

The group says a bill to make ballot initiatives nearly impossible, another to limit a governor’s ability to respond to emergencies and others removing the attorney general’s office as the primary defender of state agencies are unconstitutional.

