Idaho Legislature sends $175M rental assistance bill to governor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could get major help with rental assistance, pending the governor’s signature.

Idaho Senate Republicans have advanced a bill to provide $175 million in immediate rental assistance. This assistance would go to Idaho families who are facing eviction or other housing difficulties due to job loss or other COVID-related expenses.

If Gob. Brad Little signs and approves the bill, payments will then be administered by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. Payments would go directly to landlords, property managers or utility companies.

“Being able to see the magnitude of funding that we have coming, we know that we will be able to help just many more people,” said Brady Ellis the vice president of housing support programs. “That is why IIHFA exists. We are happy to fill those affordable housing gaps whenever they are needed across the state.”

Due to the pandemic rising property costs and a shortage of affordable housing, many households are cost-burdened spending 30% to more than half of their income on housing.

