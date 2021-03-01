Idaho officials ask for bird feeder removals amid outbreak

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho fish and wildlife officials are recommending that residents take down their backyard bird feeders or clean them frequently amid a salmonella outbreak that has infected songbirds across the western U.S.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Friday the outbreak has been reported along the West Coast and as far inland as Idaho. Salmonella is spread through bird droppings.

In January, we announced an outbreak of salmonellosis in wild finches- and our phones and email blew up. We knew there... Posted by Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Feeders are where large amounts of birds tend to congregate in close quarters. It’s also where birds often walk through or come in contact with the droppings of others.

Washington Fish and Wildlife officials say in a statement that it is uncommon but possible for salmonella to be spread from birds to humans.

