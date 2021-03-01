Advertisement

Idaho officials ask for bird feeder removals amid outbreak

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho fish and wildlife officials are recommending that residents take down their backyard bird feeders or clean them frequently amid a salmonella outbreak that has infected songbirds across the western U.S.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Friday the outbreak has been reported along the West Coast and as far inland as Idaho. Salmonella is spread through bird droppings.

Feeders are where large amounts of birds tend to congregate in close quarters. It’s also where birds often walk through or come in contact with the droppings of others.

Washington Fish and Wildlife officials say in a statement that it is uncommon but possible for salmonella to be spread from birds to humans.

