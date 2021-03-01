Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

Latest News

The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were...
15-year-old boy shot, wounded at Arkansas junior high school
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs