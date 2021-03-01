Idaho gas prices jump more than 10 cents in a week

Advertisement

Idaho fuel prices up more than 10 cents in a week following a delayed reaction from the effects of winter storms in the Mid-West and Gulf Coast.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho fuel prices are up more than 10 cents in a week following a delayed reaction from the effects of winter storms in the Midwest and Gulf Coast.

Idaho average is up 10 cents per gallon and some parts of the state are paying 12-18 cents more than they were a week ago, according to AAA Idaho.

“Last week, Idahoans were able to avoid the double-digit increase that drivers faced in two-thirds of the states, but no longer,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Whether you live in the Treasure Valley, the Coeur d’Alene area, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Pocatello or Franklin, you’re definitely feeling the sting if you fill up today.”

AAA Idaho said Idaho fuel prices are above where they were a year ago. As of Monday, regular gasoline costs an average of $2.60 per gallon in the Gem State, which is 15 cents more than a month ago and seven cents more than a year ago.

The U.S. average is $2.72. Idaho prices are still 12 cents cheaper than the national average.

According to the Energy Information Administration said refinery utilization dropped from 83% to 68% following winter storms that took 26 U.S. refineries offline.

Drivers can use the AAA Fuel Price Finder to compare the latest fuel prices at more than 100,000 stations in the United States.

As of Monday, here’s a glance at Idaho gasoline prices:

  • Boise - $2.68
  • Coeur d’Alene - $2.54
  • Franklin - $2.49
  • Idaho Falls - $2.46
  • Lewiston - $2.61
  • Pocatello - $2.52
  • Twin Falls - $2.46

