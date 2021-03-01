Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, March 1, 2021

We are going to have very nice weather for the first work week of March as we are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions during the day, and mostly clear to clear skies and dry conditions at night as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. This area of high pressure is also going to allow our temperatures to warm up over the next several days as highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley; highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be a huge issue this week, but there will be a bit of a breeze around today, Wednesday, and Friday, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as a storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a bit this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, MARCH 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of I-84, and a little breezy in locations south of I-84. Warmer. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to East 10-25 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-20 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 37

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, MARCH 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the morning in locations north of I-84. A little warmer. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to Variable 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-10 mph. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. Winds: East to North 3-8 mph. High: 40

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy after midnight in locations north of I-84. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 3-8 mph. Low: 19

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little warmer and a little breezy. High: 53 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. High: 44 Low: 23

THURSDAY, MARCH 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 56 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 46 Low: 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild and a little breezy. High: 59 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 47 Low: 25

SATURDAY, MARCH 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Breezy and mild. High: 57 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Mild and a little breezy. High: 46 Low: 25

SUNDAY, MARCH 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy and a little cooler. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little cooler. High: 43

