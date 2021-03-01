Special Olympic Winter Games bring more smiles than medals

(KMVT/KSVT) — Two teams from Idaho’s Special Olympics Eastern Region competed in the Winter Games this weekend at Magic Mountain Ski Resort, and the games this year were more about smiles and hugs than winning a gold medal.

Thirty athletes from Snake River and the Magic Valley Gems competed at the Winter Games on Saturday, and for most of them, it was the first time competing and seeing each since last year, so being able to get out in fresh mountain air and socialize with each other was a healthy experience for them said the coaches.

“They are a limited population anyway. Some of them have limited experiences and limited contact,” said Gaydena Smith, coach of the Snake River team. “And to cut out the contact they do have, I think psychologically hurts them. They need each other.”

Donna Rae Henstock, the coach of the Magic Valley Gems team, said many of the athletes are best friends, so they really “missed out on that” social interaction.

The summer and fall games last year were canceled due to COVID, and Jessica Kluth, who is the snowsports director at Magic Mountain Ski Resort, said she could see the excitement on the athletes’ faces before games even started.

“They come in smiling. They were hooting and hollering in the parking lot when they pulled in,” Kluth said. “It is just great.”

Smith said with COVID this year, the winter gamers are more regional than statewide.

“I think they told me they have nine different competitions to make them smaller because we weren’t going to be able to get together and have a state winter game, so they are calling the regional winter games,” Smith said.

One of our favorite days of the whole entire ski season.... THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS!! They work so hard for this one... Posted by Magic Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday, February 28, 2021

On Saturday, the athletes competed in cross country, snowboarding and skiing, and snowshoeing, and Jessica Keisley, of the Snake River team who finished first in the 100m and 200m snowshoeing, said it felt really good to compete again.

“I am here with my team, my coach, and my family and friends,” she said with a big smile.

Even though most of them were looking forward to winning a medal, the most important thing for them was just being together, as most of them were smiling, laughing and congratulating each other no matter what team they were on.

The love and respect even went beyond the athletes and on to the coaches, as Smith said she really missed seeing her friend Henstock.

“I was really glad to see my friend,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.