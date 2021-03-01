Advertisement

Update: Twin Falls base jumper joins 1,000 jump club

Twin Falls base jumper Damon Monjure made his 1,000 base jump from the Perrine Bridge Thursday afternoon
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls base jumper Damon Monjure made his 1,000 base jump from the Perrine Bridge Thursday afternoon.

He was joined by world-renowned base jumpers Miles Daisher and Sean Chuma for the huge accomplishment.

KMVT did a story with Monjure earlier this month where he told viewers base jumping helped overcome several obstacles in life.

Before his jump, he also gave a thank you to Shiner Hospitals for Children because as a young child he had casts on both his legs and difficulty walking.

Monjure said he would like to aim for 5,000 jumps

