Update: Twin Falls base jumper joins 1,000 jump club
Twin Falls base jumper Damon Monjure made his 1,000 base jump from the Perrine Bridge Thursday afternoon
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls base jumper Damon Monjure made his 1,000 base jump from the Perrine Bridge Thursday afternoon.
He was joined by world-renowned base jumpers Miles Daisher and Sean Chuma for the huge accomplishment.
KMVT did a story with Monjure earlier this month where he told viewers base jumping helped overcome several obstacles in life.
Before his jump, he also gave a thank you to Shiner Hospitals for Children because as a young child he had casts on both his legs and difficulty walking.
Monjure said he would like to aim for 5,000 jumps
