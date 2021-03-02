Cosmetic manufacturer investing $3M, bringing 50 plus jobs to Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A cosmetic contract formulator and manufacturer announced Monday it will build a 12,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Hansen.

Artisan Labs’ investment will bring more than 50 high-wage jobs to Twin Falls County.

“There is a lot of demand in the industry right now,” said Artisan Labs CEO Matt Bryant. “We want to see this up and running as quick as possible.”

This $3 million dollar project has been a dream of Artisan Labs for years, but it wasn’t until recently that Hansen was chosen as the place to put down roots. Artisan Labs said it plans to create high-paying jobs in technical fields like microbiology, chemistry, engineering and quality control. It also plans to partner with local schools in STEM education, including the College of Southern Idaho.

“A lot of growth has been happening in big communities like Twin Falls and Boise,” said Southern Idaho Economic Development Director Connie Stopher. “A lot of our small communities like Hansen have not seen the benefit of that yet and we are just now starting to see some of those things happen in our small communities, and so it is really, really exciting to see that.”

The benefit of Artisan Labs coming into Hansen is reiterated by Mayor Joseph Ratto.

“A company like Artisan Labs coming into Hansen is fantastic news,” he said. “It will be a great benefit to our community and the people who live here.”

No formal groundbreaking is scheduled and work on the lot could start as soon as Tuesday. The manufacturer hopes to move in by the end of August.

“My hope is that we will far exceed our expectations from growth and also the impact we have on the community,” Bryant said.

