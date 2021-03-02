Idaho moves to No. 19 in poll after upset over Eastern

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Vandals are ranked 19th in the country after their season opening win over then 12th-ranked Eastern Washington.

On Saturday, in the back and forth affair, Eastern went up 21-14 in the third quarter, when Eric Barriere connected with Anthony Stell Jr. He would produce four catches to go along with 70 receiving yards on the day.

Two possessions later, Vandals answer, as Mike Beaudry sees Cuttrell Haywood who jukes his defender for the touchdown to even the score at 21.

Finally, third and 11, a minute left in the game, still tied at 21, Beaudry connects with Hayden Hatten for the go-ahead score, that would turn into the game winner, 28-21 Idaho.

This means the Vandals take down the nationally ranked Eagles in back-to-back years.

“Coach Pete called a play, I saw the corner was rolled down, I knew nobody was out there, I knew I had to make I was confident I was going to bring it down,” Hatten explained. “Mike and I have a good connection, we practiced the play a lot, it was good to do it during the game, the timing couldn’t have been better.”

Idaho hosts UC Davis on Saturday at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. You can catch the game on Pluto TV.

CADE COFFEY

On Monday, Idaho punter Cade Coffey has been named the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.

He averaged 50 yards a punt, his longest one was 61 yards, helping the defense hold the Eagles to a three-and-out, which would set up the game-winning drive.

He was named ROOT Sports Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday.

TRE WALKER

Junior linebacker Tre Walker is the ROOT Sports Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week.

The Idaho linebacker is the ROOT Sports Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week. (Miles Whitling)

Walker tied for the team lead with 15 total tackles, but 10 solo.

He also forced a fumble and recorded one of two Vandal sacks on the day.

