Idaho State Board of Education mulls policy to consolidate student fees

The consolidated fees would include fees for technology, student activities and facilities
Idaho State Board of Education(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education is discussing a proposed policy that attempts to simplify fees paid by students attending four-year colleges.

The consolidated mandatory fee would take put the current fees for technology, student activities, and facilities into one fee.

This is a proposal which Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee believes will make the financial decisions associated with attending college more clear for prospective students.

“We want to be able to tell your students in a very transparent way ‘this is how much it will cost you to go to higher education,” said Satterlee. “It will be easier for students, rather than students seeing a really long list with lots of fees for small items. What we want to say is ‘here is the cost of getting a higher education and that’s what we want to convey with this.”

Satterlee added universities will still be held accountable for the allocation of their fees because their budgets are public record.

