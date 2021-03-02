Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84 east Jerome.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. In a statement, the agency said Michael Martin, 62, drove eastbound on I-84 on a 2007 Harely-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control. He landed off the right shoulder of the interstate.

Martin was not wearing a helmet and died of his injuries on-scene. The next of kin has been notified.

