Kimberly seniors sign NLI’s with four-year Idaho universities

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Kimberly standouts are staying in state to pursue their collegiate careers.

They are Brett Bronson and Trevor Hammond.

First up, Bronson. His name was synonymous with Bulldog football, especially after leading all of 11-man football in reception yards (1,027) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Football isn’t off the table, but he’s actually going to Idaho State University for track on a full scholarship. And for his freshman year, he wants to make that his focus.

Since high school track didn’t have a full season in 2020, let’s go back to 2019 for his accomplishments.

Bronson won the 3A state title in the 400 meter dash and 4 X 400 relay. The latter is a state record, which Bronson hopes to beat again.

He took second in the 200 meter dash and 4 X 200.

In 2018, he helped the Bulldogs win the 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 relays, while being the state runner-up in the 400.

ISU’S top track recruit, explains his picks of schools.

“My favorite places I wanted to go, I wanted to go to University of North Carolina on Chapel Hill, Utah State, Boise State looked at me a little bit, but Idaho State was a great fit, they took the biggest interest in me and it just worked,” Bronson explained.

Now there’s Hammond. He’s going to the College of Idaho for football.

Last fall, Hammond helped the Bulldogs advance to the 3A state semi-final, where they earned the third place trophy. He earned first-team all-conference honors for his work as a defensive lineman, an improvement from 2019, when he earned second-team.

The Yotes begin their delayed season on March 13, ranked fifth in the country. They’re the only ranked team in the Frontier Conference.

Hammond added, “I just wanted to know that I could go to a football program that will compete and not just any other program that is top in the nation and that was top in academics and so that brought me in too.”

Both boys are headed to state basketball this week, where the Bulldogs open with Marsh Valley, Thursday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.