Legislation introduced to ban mask mandates in Idaho

Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 Idaho residents and killed nearly 1,900
Republican state Rep. Karey Hanks addresses the House State Affairs Committee, Tuesday, March...
Republican state Rep. Karey Hanks addresses the House State Affairs Committee, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The committee introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates in Idaho. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to prohibit mask mandates by government entities in Idaho has been introduced.

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday cleared the way for a potential hearing on the bill put forward by a dozen conservative lawmakers.

Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says requiring healthy individuals to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases can cause physical and emotional harm.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but nine counties and 10 cities have such orders in place.

Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 Idaho residents and killed nearly 1,900.

