Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

We are going to have very nice weather for the rest of the work week as we are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions during the day, and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions at night as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. This area of high pressure is also going to allow our temperatures to warm up over the next several days as highs today and tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be a huge issue this week, but it is going to be breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) tomorrow and Friday in the northern part of the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph) tomorrow and Friday in all other locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally on Saturday, as a storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a bit this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers as another storm system starts to work its way through our area. The temperatures on Monday are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, MARCH 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the morning in locations north of I-84. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to East 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SE to South 5-15 mph. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: ENE 0-10 mph. High: 41

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy in locations north of I-84. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: South to SE 5-10 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of I-84, and a little breezy in locations south of I-84. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to East 10-25 mph; South of I-84: ESE to SSE 5-20 mph. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 45

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Diminishing wind throughout the night in locations north of I-84. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: NE to NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 22

THURSDAY, MARCH 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 57 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 47 Low: 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild and a little breezy. High: 60 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 48 Low: 26

SATURDAY, MARCH 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and mild. High: 58 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Mild. High: 46 Low: 26

SUNDAY, MARCH 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the morning. Breezy and colder. High: 52 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little cooler. High: 42 Low: 24

MONDAY, MARCH 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. High: 39

