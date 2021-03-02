Advertisement

St. Luke’s explains science behind new vaccine types

“The reality is the vaccine took a full year to come to market from them actually making the vaccine to it being released.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine now the third approved for emergency authorization, some are wondering if the vaccine was rushed too fast.

KMVT spoke with Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s to understand how these vaccines came about so quickly. In the past, vaccines were created by using a weakened virus or critical pieces of the virus’s protein coat, but these new vaccines don’t use any actual virus. Instead, Pfizer and Moderna use a process called messenger RNA or mRNA to teach the body how to build a part of the virus protein so it will know it is bad and create an immunity to it. Johnson & Johnson use a similar process called the adenovirus-based vaccine.

“The influenza vaccine and many of the other vaccines that we use are either inactivated viruses where there’s a larger piece of virus that the body tries to make an immune response to,” Kern said. “But these are two new methods using new technology that we haven’t been using to create vaccine until very recently.”

Kern added that this technology has been worked on for years and the process was not rushed, rather the technology is just finally being utilized with Moderna creating a vaccine within one week of COVID-19 being detected.

“The reality is the vaccine took a full year to come to market from them actually making the vaccine to it being released,” Kern said. “So, the reality was it was only fast-tracked only because the technology is better than our historical method of making vaccines, not that anything was rushed.”

He added the vaccines have gone through the full phase two trials and everything was done by the book.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

