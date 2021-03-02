Twin Falls high school students maintaining their goals despite pandemic disruptions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For high school students planning to attend college, more is required than good grades.

From prepping for and taking national exams to getting letters of recommendation from teachers, there is quite a bit of planning and preparation which goes into preparing for and planning to attend college.

When the pandemic hit and everything was thrown into flux, you might think it would be discouraging for a student who has put years of work into achieving the goal of attending college. One Twin Falls High School student not only stuck to his goals, but he exceeded all expectations by becoming a candidate for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholarship.

Kyler Western was the only student from the Magic Valley to be a candidate for the national honor.

“I think online school worked well and we adapted,” said Western regarding attending school during the pandemic. “I was originally planning to take the ACT and SAT in the spring, but because of COVID-19 I couldn’t do that, so I took them in the fall. I think all student have shown we can adapt to any changes and still accomplish the goals we set out for ourselves.”

According to staff at Twin Falls High School, it’s not only the top students who have stuck to their educational goals throughout the pandemic. In fact, they’ve noticed a more positive outlook all around.

“I feel we’re just more positive now,” said Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Ryan Nesmith. “The students have a more positive look sometimes in regards to being appreciative to actually be in school. It’s not something they do as begrudgingly as before.”

