Advertisement

Twin Falls high school students maintaining their goals despite pandemic disruptions

Twin Falls High School senior Kyler Western only Magic Valley student to be a candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholarship
Twin Falls High School
Twin Falls High School
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For high school students planning to attend college, more is required than good grades.

From prepping for and taking national exams to getting letters of recommendation from teachers, there is quite a bit of planning and preparation which goes into preparing for and planning to attend college.

When the pandemic hit and everything was thrown into flux, you might think it would be discouraging for a student who has put years of work into achieving the goal of attending college. One Twin Falls High School student not only stuck to his goals, but he exceeded all expectations by becoming a candidate for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholarship.

Kyler Western was the only student from the Magic Valley to be a candidate for the national honor.

“I think online school worked well and we adapted,” said Western regarding attending school during the pandemic. “I was originally planning to take the ACT and SAT in the spring, but because of COVID-19 I couldn’t do that, so I took them in the fall. I think all student have shown we can adapt to any changes and still accomplish the goals we set out for ourselves.”

According to staff at Twin Falls High School, it’s not only the top students who have stuck to their educational goals throughout the pandemic. In fact, they’ve noticed a more positive outlook all around.

“I feel we’re just more positive now,” said Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Ryan Nesmith. “The students have a more positive look sometimes in regards to being appreciative to actually be in school. It’s not something they do as begrudgingly as before.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured
The food giveaway is starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Community food distribution to take place on Saturday

Latest News

Monday night's city council meeting
Twin Falls council to draft ‘uphold oath’ and ‘Constitution’ resolution after Second Amendment petition
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg...
Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments
A cosmetic contract formulator and manufacturer announced Monday it will build a...
Cosmetic manufacturer investing $3M, bringing 50 plus jobs to Hansen