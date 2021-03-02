Twin Falls re-entry center works with organizations to reintegrate inmates into community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Transitioning from prison to the community again can be lonely and stressful.

Oftentimes people can revert back to drugs and alcohol, landing them back in prison. But, there are programs and people who can help make that transition easier.

According to the National Institute of Justice, 44% of recently released inmates return to jail during their first year out.

The Twin Falls Community Re-entry Center works to help decrease that number.

“We want to decompress them through the system and not just throw them out into the community,” said Bruce Wells-Moore, the Deputy Division Chief for the Idaho Department of Corrections. “So we take them to the lower custody levels and then bring them here, to slowly transition back into the community, to become that citizen, that returning citizen in the community.”

With their new partnership with Recovery in Motion, Twin Falls Community Re-entry Center helps them have a fresh start by finding a job, getting their GED, and take college classes.

“We’ve had folks in our CRC’s, that will begin their certifications for HVAC, for plumbing, for electrical, so if they are within 18 months of going home, they are allowed to attend college classes in the community,” said Wells-Moore.

Through its partnership, people who are coming out of jail can get help with support groups, counseling, or help with housing.

“Sit down with them with my recovery coaches, and say, what are your needs, what things are causing challenges for you right now because we know that those returning to the community, those on probation and parole, have a number of stressors, and those sort of stressors are the things that will cue them to lead them back to old behaviors,” said John Brannen, the director of Recovery in Motion.

Both have the same goal, to help ease them back into the community again.

I’m very passionate about this because I’ve been in recovery because my staff is in recovery.” said Brannen. “We have compassion for these people that come out, we know they aren’t broken and need to be fixed, they are hurt and need to heal.

