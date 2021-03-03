Advertisement

Adoptions down during the pandemic

One Idaho adoption agency experienced difficulties with international adoptions
In Idaho, A New Beginning Adoption Agency offers three different types of adoptions: infant program, international program and a foster adoption program. The agency only saw a decline in one specific type of adoption, however.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Adoptions have been down nationally throughout the pandemic. Several factors have played a role in decreased adoptions including social distancing, the closing of court systems and travel restrictions.

The economic hit also left some families nationwide without the necessary funds to afford adoption fees, which average upwards of $40,000 upfront.

In Idaho, A New Beginning Adoption Agency offers three different types of adoptions: infant program, international program and a foster adoption program. The agency only saw a decline in one specific type of adoption, however.

“The biggest impact we saw was with international adoptions,” said Tine Kierce of New Beginning Adoption Agency. “We saw a change in interest because of the impact of border closures. It made it tougher for families to travel to visit with children or bring them home.”

Kierce added some families who originally wanted to adopt a child from abroad changed their mind and adopted a child from within the U.S. because of pandemic-related difficulties.

Even though the pandemic is still happening, New Beginning Adoption Agency’s international adoptions have resumed their normal pace at this point.

