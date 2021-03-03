After recent RV fire, Twin Falls Fire shares safety reminders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While recreation vehicle fires may not happen too often in the Magic Valley, the Twin Falls Fire Department explains people still need to take necessary precautions to prevent fires in them.

The Twin Falls fire marshal wants to make sure everyone in motor homes stays safe by having a foam-based fire extinguisher and knowing how the vehicle’s safety windows work.

He also said that no one should ever use a heater that is not designed specifically for RVs.

RV and motor home fires can be particularly dangerous because the amount of time to react is so small.

“So, in a residential home you have about 2 minutes to get out of your house safely,” said Fire Marshal Tim Lauda. “In an RV, you have less than 30 seconds. They burn extremely fast. So you want to make sure you have those working smoke detectors, give you every fighting chance you can.”

Lauda also says that the No. 1 cause of fires in RVs is faulty refrigerators.

People should also stay at the stove when cooking to make sure no grease fires start.

