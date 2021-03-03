Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year old out of Bingham County

Francine Corine Baird was last seen Monday night
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.(Bingham County)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year old girl. Francine Corine Baird was last seen Monday at 11 p.m. and law enforcement believe she is in imminent danger.

Baird is Caucasian, about 5′ 4″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and either a black or blue hoodie.

If you have information, please call the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234 or 911.

No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the course of this investigation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are opening on March 1st to the public.
Texas Roadhouse prepares for their grand opening
Troopers say one is dead after a 3 car vehicle crash in Jefferson County
Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested James D. Morris,...
Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
A 62-year-old Jerome man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 84...
Jerome man dies following motorcycle crash on I-84
The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified...
Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

Latest News

A multimillion-dollar investment moving into Hansen has some people wondering if the city’s...
Hansen mayor explains city’s preparedness for growth
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Starting in mid-March, more people in Idaho will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
More eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March in Idaho
A female American goldfinch showing signs of salmonellosis in the Twin Falls area.
S. Idahoans asked to remove bird feeders due to regional salmonella outbreak