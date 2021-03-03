Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year old out of Bingham County
Francine Corine Baird was last seen Monday night
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year old girl. Francine Corine Baird was last seen Monday at 11 p.m. and law enforcement believe she is in imminent danger.
Baird is Caucasian, about 5′ 4″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and either a black or blue hoodie.
If you have information, please call the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234 or 911.
No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the course of this investigation.
