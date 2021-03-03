Eight members of the CSI distance track team are headed to nationals

Advertisement

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Kansas (KMVT/KSVT) — Five men and three women from the College of Southern Idaho distance track team will compete at the NJCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

The event will be held in Pittsburg, Kansas.

This indoor season, CSI was only able to compete in two events. Normally, the season is about four or five events.

Head Coach Lindsey Anderson says the lack of meets made it harder for her runners to qualify for nationals but feels the contingent headed to Kansas is strong.

“We have a really great coach so we feel ready and just the overall feeling going into nationals is we’re grateful that we got to compete, even though it was two meets,” said Freshman mile runner Griffin May

“It’s going to be some good competition, as always at nationals, I’m just excited to be a part of it,” said sophomore Amy White.

Coach Anderson hopes her runners finish the weekend higher ranked than when they came in. The women are 13th in the country, and the men are 25th.

On the women’s side, Maura Williams and Tara Brewer will run the 3,000 meters. Williams will also run the 5,000 meters. Amy White will compete in the 1,000-meter race and the mile.

On the men’s side, Eric Christen and Cade Smith will compete in the 3,000 meters. Smith and Griffin May will also run the mile.

Abdelgadir Mohamed will run the 800 meters. Jonathan Frew will compete in the 5,000-meter race.

May, Mohamed, Christen, and Smith will join together to run the Distance Medley Relay, a race they feel they have a good chance at a medal.

